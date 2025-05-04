Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) vs. B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Financial Contrast

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gold Royalty and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 3 0 3.00 B2Gold 1 4 3 1 2.44

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $3.31, suggesting a potential upside of 126.88%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $4.21, suggesting a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than B2Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $10.10 million 24.63 -$26.76 million ($0.02) -73.00 B2Gold $1.90 billion 2.04 $10.10 million ($0.48) -6.13

This table compares Gold Royalty and B2Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06%

Volatility & Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gold Royalty pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B2Gold pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B2Gold beats Gold Royalty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

