Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.47.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

