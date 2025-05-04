Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 37.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIPGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 37.1% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.24. 267,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average session volume of 17,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.16.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

