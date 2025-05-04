Head-To-Head Comparison: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) vs. Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -124.05% 2.36% 1.04% Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 3 4 0 0 1.57 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chegg and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 126.73%. Given Chegg’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chegg and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $617.57 million 0.13 $18.18 million ($8.13) -0.09 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares $406.40 million 0.49 N/A N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Chegg beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside. The company also provides a skills-based learning platform to learn technical skills comprising AI, coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as well as competencies consisting of emotional intelligence, mindset, emerging leadership, and decision making. In addition, it rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers advertising services. The company serves students and companies through direct marketing channels and social media. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

