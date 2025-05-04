Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,379 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hesai Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Hesai Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hesai Group by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSAI shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on HSAI

Hesai Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.