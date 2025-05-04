Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.8 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
Hexagon Composites ASA stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.36.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
