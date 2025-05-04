Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.8 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

Hexagon Composites ASA stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Featured Stories

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

