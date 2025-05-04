Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $535.21 million for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
HIMS opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.65.
Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.