Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $535.21 million for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,814.45. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $230,441.46. The trade was a 21.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,234 shares of company stock valued at $26,387,645. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

