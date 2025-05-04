Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper, Booking, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, and Expedia Group are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating, or franchising lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. Their market performance typically reflects trends in travel demand, occupancy rates, average daily room rates, and overall economic conditions affecting the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 22,158,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $43.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,144.69. 127,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,229. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,649.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,812.32.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,622,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127,792. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT traded up $5.04 on Friday, reaching $239.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,977. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.45.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

