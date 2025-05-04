HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. HSBC has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.