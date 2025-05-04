Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

HUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

HUT opened at C$19.07 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.95.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

