Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
HUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on Hut 8
Hut 8 Price Performance
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.