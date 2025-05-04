Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 32,837.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Illumina by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after purchasing an additional 840,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Shares of ILMN opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

