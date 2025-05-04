Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Immunic were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 177,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

