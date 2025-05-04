Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,524,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 152,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

