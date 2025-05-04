Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PIO stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

