Invesco Ltd. Has $358,000 Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 78,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 679,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,882 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Quanterix Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.12. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

