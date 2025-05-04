Invesco Ltd. Has $501,000 Stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Harrow were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HROW. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Harrow by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Harrow in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Stock Up 3.3 %

Harrow stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.94 million, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.46. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HROW. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

