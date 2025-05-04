Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,143 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 4,917 put options.

BATS:SVXY opened at $38.53 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVXY. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 168,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

