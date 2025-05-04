Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IRDM. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 129.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

