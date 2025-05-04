JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $769.25 million for the quarter.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $492.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.86. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. UBS Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JELD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 701,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. The trade was a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 714,404 shares of company stock worth $4,023,392 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.