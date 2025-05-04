J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $369.01 million for the quarter.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.67. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.48.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JJSF

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.