Kilroy Realty (KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

