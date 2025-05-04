Lake Street Capital Cuts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $41.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of ALKT opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 474.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 313,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

