Lantronix (LTRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect Lantronix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.82. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other Lantronix news, Director Kevin S. Palatnik bought 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,847.50. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

