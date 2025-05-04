Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.39 million. Lazard’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,940,396.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,184.60. This trade represents a 27.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541 in the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

