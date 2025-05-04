Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,251,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,075,643.66. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,579.33. The trade was a 36.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

