Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on L. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$207.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

TSE:L opened at C$225.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$200.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$152.39 and a 1-year high of C$226.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total value of C$2,109,706.39. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 25,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total value of C$4,809,847.01. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,456 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,244. Company insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.