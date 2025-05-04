Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Trading Down 3.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $184.63 and last traded at $185.48. Approximately 36,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 132,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.85.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.66.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

