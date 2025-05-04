Mariner LLC Acquires 18,974 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 875,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

