Mariner LLC Acquires 2,833 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.5 %

BSAC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.349 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

