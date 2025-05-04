Mariner LLC Acquires 881 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Up 2.2 %

Buckle stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $835,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 76,011 shares of company stock worth $3,047,788 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

