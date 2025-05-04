Mariner LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,101 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ETHA opened at $13.93 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

