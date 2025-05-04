Mariner LLC Buys 3,126 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 126,890 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in UWM by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,903 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.64. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

