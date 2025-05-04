Mariner LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,570,000 after purchasing an additional 526,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,507,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,960,000 after acquiring an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 462,065 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 649,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133,495 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

