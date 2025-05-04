Mariner LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $6,140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

