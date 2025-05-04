Mariner LLC Has $364,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

