Mariner LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Q2 by 104.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 17.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 38.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 49,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

View Our Latest Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.