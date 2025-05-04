Mariner LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.1 %

SPTN stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,951.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -8,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on SPTN

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.