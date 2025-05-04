Mariner LLC Has $380,000 Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VITL opened at $35.77 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at $218,690,677.10. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

