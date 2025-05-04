Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,933,000 after acquiring an additional 529,631 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,283,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after purchasing an additional 981,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

