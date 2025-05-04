Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $9,498,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veracyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $30.35 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

