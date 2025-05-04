Mariner LLC Increases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 3.0 %

CHH stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The company had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.