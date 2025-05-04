Mariner LLC Purchases 457 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.