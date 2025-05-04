Mariner LLC Purchases New Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,549,000 after buying an additional 62,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,330,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 989,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Methanex by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 957,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 62,693 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

MEOH stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

