Mariner LLC Raises Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPRY. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRY opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.86. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPRY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,744. The trade was a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,978.66. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,541. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

