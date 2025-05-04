Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 331.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $596.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

