Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,604,000 after buying an additional 144,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

