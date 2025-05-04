Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,460,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,656,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.14.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $152.66 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average is $162.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. This represents a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

