Mariner LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $243.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.