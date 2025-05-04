Mariner LLC Sells 5,762 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

