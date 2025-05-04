Mariner LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Destiny Tech100 by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 1.6 %

DXYZ opened at $38.36 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.